Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.67.

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th.

Get Continental Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 2.5 %

OTCMKTS CTTAY opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.18. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $8.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.80 and a beta of 1.55.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

Continental Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:CTTAY Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 1.47%. Equities research analysts predict that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a $0.1119 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is 110.00%.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

(Free Report

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.