Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) Receives $15.35 Consensus PT from Analysts

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.29.

TRIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Trinity Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Trinity Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Trinity Capital Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIN opened at $14.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $519.39 million, a PE ratio of -240.67 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.77. Trinity Capital has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $16.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Trinity Capital Increases Dividend

Trinity Capital ( NASDAQ:TRIN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $41.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 million. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 16.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinity Capital will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is presently -3,200.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trinity Capital news, CEO Steve Louis Brown bought 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $42,735.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,387,102.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 6,213 shares of company stock worth $72,546 in the last ninety days. 7.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AWM Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 42,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 3.1% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 569,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,225,000 after acquiring an additional 17,066 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 747,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,168,000 after acquiring an additional 78,637 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $443,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 238.5% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 40,832 shares in the last quarter. 23.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

(Free Report

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in Timonium, Maryland; San Diego, California; Boston, Massachusetts; San Francisco, California and Austin, Texas.

Read More

