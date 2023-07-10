Analysts Set Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target at $15.56

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Accolade from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Accolade from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Accolade to $17.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Accolade in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Accolade from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th.

Accolade Price Performance

Shares of ACCD opened at $11.86 on Friday. Accolade has a 52-week low of $6.83 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.91. The firm has a market cap of $896.97 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.71.

Insider Activity

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.10. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 32.34% and a negative net margin of 41.86%. The company had revenue of $93.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Accolade’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rajeev Singh sold 7,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $105,259.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,029,341.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephen H. Barnes sold 2,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $35,574.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,949,930.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajeev Singh sold 7,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $105,259.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 581,415 shares in the company, valued at $8,029,341.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,796 shares of company stock worth $338,823. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accolade

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Accolade by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 170,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 50,136 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Accolade by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Accolade by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. 76.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accolade Company Profile

(Free Report

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

