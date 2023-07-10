Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Receives $40.04 Average Price Target from Analysts

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.04.

SNV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Synovus Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Synovus Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

NYSE SNV opened at $30.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.76. Synovus Financial has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $44.91.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $613.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.40 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 28.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synovus Financial

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Daniel Zachary Bishop purchased 1,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.96 per share, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 32,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,846.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Daniel Zachary Bishop purchased 1,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.96 per share, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 32,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,846.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Diana M. Murphy purchased 3,775 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,811.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,921.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 11,375 shares of company stock worth $309,411 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Synovus Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 481,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,837,000 after acquiring an additional 89,426 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 210,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 106,460 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 329,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,146,000 after purchasing an additional 33,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

(Free Report

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.