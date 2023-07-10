Brokerages Set Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Price Target at $36.74

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.74.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Li Auto from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Li Auto Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Li Auto stock opened at $35.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Li Auto has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $40.88. The company has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.11 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Li Auto will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Li Auto by 9.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Li Auto by 2.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Li Auto by 20.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Li Auto by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 77,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 40,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

