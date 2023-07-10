Brokerages Set The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) PT at $29.64

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.64.

Several research firms have weighed in on AES. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd.

AES Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of AES stock opened at $21.09 on Friday. AES has a 12-month low of $18.90 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AES ( NYSE:AES Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). AES had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 38.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AES will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AES by 12.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in AES by 9.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,975 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of AES by 1.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AES by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 110,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in AES by 24.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

AES Company Profile

(Free Report

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

See Also

