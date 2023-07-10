Brokerages Set LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) PT at $34.86

Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.86.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RAMP shares. Benchmark raised shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of LiveRamp stock opened at $27.11 on Friday. LiveRamp has a one year low of $15.37 and a one year high of $29.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.17.

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.27). LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 19.90% and a negative return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $148.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LiveRamp will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in LiveRamp in the 1st quarter valued at about $463,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in LiveRamp by 60.6% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 89,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 33,922 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in LiveRamp by 16.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,347,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,549,000 after purchasing an additional 192,948 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in LiveRamp by 38.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 10,425 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in LiveRamp by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,436,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,426,000 after purchasing an additional 8,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

