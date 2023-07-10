Brokerages Set Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Target Price at $124.71

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.71.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATO. StockNews.com began coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $117.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.61. Atmos Energy has a 1 year low of $97.71 and a 1 year high of $121.92.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 50.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $45,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,584 shares in the company, valued at $303,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $45,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,584 shares in the company, valued at $303,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total value of $1,431,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 217,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,931,692.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atmos Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Atmos Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 46,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,732,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $338,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Atmos Energy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Articles

