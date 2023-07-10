Analysts Set Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) PT at $179.88

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $179.88.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $221.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. TD Cowen raised Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.73, for a total value of $1,870,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,097,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,584,878.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.99, for a total transaction of $5,719,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,854,158.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.73, for a total transaction of $1,870,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,097,209 shares in the company, valued at $261,584,878.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 439,005 shares of company stock valued at $57,483,125. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moderna

Moderna Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 7.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Moderna by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Moderna by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,121,000 after purchasing an additional 47,755 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Moderna by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Moderna by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 17,031 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $118.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.54. Moderna has a 52 week low of $115.03 and a 52 week high of $217.25. The company has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.63.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $1.96. Moderna had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 31.77%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.58 earnings per share. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moderna will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

