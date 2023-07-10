Analysts Set Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Target Price at $43.33

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.33.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Insmed

In other Insmed news, COO Roger Adsett sold 8,981 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $173,512.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,924,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 8,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $170,886.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,352.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger Adsett sold 8,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $173,512.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,120.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insmed

Insmed Stock Down 1.8 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Insmed by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insmed by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 62,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 22,831 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Insmed by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Insmed by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 624,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after purchasing an additional 215,093 shares in the last quarter.

INSM stock opened at $19.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.26. Insmed has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $28.94.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.93 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 3,789.32% and a negative net margin of 212.33%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Insmed will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Stories

