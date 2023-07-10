StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CLLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on Cellectis in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Cellectis from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Cellectis from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cellectis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

NASDAQ CLLS opened at $2.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $111.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.10. Cellectis has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cellectis ( NASDAQ:CLLS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $3.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 70.87% and a negative net margin of 407.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cellectis will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cellectis in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Cellectis in the third quarter worth $30,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellectis in the third quarter worth $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellectis in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cellectis by 114.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. 22.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

