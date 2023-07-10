WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Receives $12.21 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.21.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on WalkMe from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of WalkMe in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKME. EVR Research LP grew its position in WalkMe by 14.6% in the third quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 3,177,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,005,000 after acquiring an additional 404,361 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of WalkMe by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,102,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,726,000 after buying an additional 16,760 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in WalkMe by 2.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 935,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,956,000 after purchasing an additional 19,576 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of WalkMe by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 913,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,715,000 after buying an additional 162,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WalkMe by 43.5% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 349,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 105,909 shares in the last quarter. 61.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WKME opened at $8.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.94. WalkMe has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $14.80.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $65.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.05 million. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 37.68% and a negative return on equity of 107.88%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WalkMe will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's digital transformation intelligence provides software stack, actionable insights, and data services. It also provides workflows and applications in the form of UI elements.

