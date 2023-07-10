Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Receives $99.86 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.86.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Macquarie increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Omnicom Group stock opened at $92.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Omnicom Group has a 1 year low of $61.85 and a 1 year high of $97.22. The company has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.29.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In related news, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total value of $2,367,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,492,774.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $169,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,243.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total value of $2,367,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,492,774.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,073,741 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Omnicom Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 195,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,696,000 after acquiring an additional 79,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

See Also

