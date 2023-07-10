VMware (NYSE:VMW) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

VMW has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on VMware from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on VMware from $151.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on VMware from $135.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VMware currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.25.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $141.40 on Friday. VMware has a 52-week low of $103.55 and a 52-week high of $145.73. The stock has a market cap of $60.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.19 and its 200 day moving average is $125.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. VMware had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 162.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that VMware will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total value of $509,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,596.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of VMware by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of VMware by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 205 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

