Brokerages Set Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Price Target at GBX 1,473.75

Shares of Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,473.75 ($18.70).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANTO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,340 ($17.01) to GBX 1,490 ($18.91) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,900 ($24.11) price target on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,260 ($15.99) to GBX 1,250 ($15.86) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of LON:ANTO opened at GBX 1,415.50 ($17.97) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,169.83, a P/E/G ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.14, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Antofagasta has a 1-year low of GBX 971.20 ($12.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,837.50 ($23.32). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,444.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,555.93.

Company Profile

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

