CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered CSP from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

Shares of CSP stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.78 million, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.93. CSP has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $14.98.

CSP ( NASDAQ:CSPI Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. CSP had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $13.27 million for the quarter.

In other news, insider Joseph R. Nerges bought 2,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.42 per share, for a total transaction of $33,273.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 599,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,451,217.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 6,827 shares of company stock worth $83,904 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in CSP by 100.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in CSP in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CSP in the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in CSP by 12.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in CSP by 2.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

