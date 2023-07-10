FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

FS Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FSBW stock opened at $30.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $239.34 million, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.61. FS Bancorp has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $37.39.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $35.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 14.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that FS Bancorp will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at FS Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $143,841.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 12.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of FS Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FS Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

