Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. HC Wainwright cut Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.44.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPPI opened at $0.96 on Friday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $1.57. The firm has a market cap of $197.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average is $0.83.

Insider Activity at Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPPI Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million. Equities analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Nora Brennan sold 32,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total transaction of $35,625.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 567,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,610.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 16,460 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 91,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50,376 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 109,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 13,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.67% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology drug products. It offers ROLVEDON(Eflapegrastim), a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia. The company develops Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations.

