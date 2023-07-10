Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. HC Wainwright cut Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTK opened at $2.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $125.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.70. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $3.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PRTK Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTK. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,624,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 504,221 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 346,050 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,203,446 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 334,222 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 178.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 441,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 282,700 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 4,156,891 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after purchasing an additional 269,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its products include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, and acute skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a once-daily oral therapy for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

