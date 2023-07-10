Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTKFree Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. HC Wainwright cut Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTK opened at $2.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $125.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.70. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $3.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.02.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTKFree Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTK. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,624,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 504,221 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 346,050 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,203,446 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 334,222 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 178.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 441,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 282,700 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 4,156,891 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after purchasing an additional 269,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its products include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, and acute skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a once-daily oral therapy for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

