Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ISDR. TheStreet downgraded Issuer Direct from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Issuer Direct from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Issuer Direct Price Performance

NYSE ISDR opened at $19.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.60. Issuer Direct has a 1 year low of $17.03 and a 1 year high of $29.20. The company has a market cap of $73.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.96 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct ( NYSE:ISDR Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 million. Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 4.75%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Issuer Direct will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Issuer Direct by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Issuer Direct by 6.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Issuer Direct by 9.6% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Issuer Direct by 25.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Issuer Direct by 15.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and VisualWebcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

