StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SAL opened at $23.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.44. Salisbury Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.89 and a 52-week high of $32.79.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.22). Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $13.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Salisbury Bancorp will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salisbury Bancorp

About Salisbury Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 34.2% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans, such as working capital, equipment financing, financing for leasehold improvements, and financing for expansion; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

