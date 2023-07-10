StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Malvern Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MLVF opened at $16.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $122.55 million, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.66. Malvern Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.29.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The savings and loans company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Malvern Bancorp had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Malvern Bancorp

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 686,761 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,190,000 after buying an additional 202,032 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 82.5% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 312,096 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,742,000 after buying an additional 141,117 shares in the last quarter. Crystalline Management Inc. purchased a new position in Malvern Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $2,376,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Malvern Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 99,896 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Malvern Bancorp by 13.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,280 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that engages in the provision of various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. It offers personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts, as well as safe deposit boxes, credit cards, wire transfers, access to automated teller services, Internet banking, ACH origination, telephone banking, and mobile banking services.

