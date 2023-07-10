StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Trading Up 2.5 %

OFIX opened at $17.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Orthofix Medical has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.87 million, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.82 and its 200 day moving average is $19.12.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.80 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 14.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that Orthofix Medical will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Orthofix Medical

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orthofix Medical

In other Orthofix Medical news, insider Kevin J. Kenny sold 4,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $82,973.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,779,833. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Orthofix Medical news, insider Kevin J. Kenny sold 3,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $73,644.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,189. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kevin J. Kenny sold 4,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $82,973.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,779,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 433.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Orthofix Medical by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,879 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 2,120.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Orthofix Medical by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,764 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc operates spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Global Spine and Global Orthopedics segments. The Global Spine segment comprises the bone growth therapies products, which manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; the spinal implants products designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and the biological products, such as regenerative products and tissue forms which allow physicians to treat a variety of spinal and orthopedic conditions.

