StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Northern Technologies International from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Northern Technologies International Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ NTIC opened at $10.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.04. Northern Technologies International has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $100.17 million, a P/E ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 0.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Northern Technologies International ( NASDAQ:NTIC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $18.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Northern Technologies International will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Northern Technologies International news, Director Sarah E. Kemp bought 2,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.13 per share, for a total transaction of $29,997.49. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,403.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Technologies International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RBF Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 13,592 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Northern Technologies International in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Northern Technologies International by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 8,699 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Northern Technologies International by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northern Technologies International in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,878,000. 32.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

