Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INO opened at $0.49 on Friday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average is $1.05.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,371.71% and a negative return on equity of 97.93%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 165,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,160,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 57,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 47,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.33% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

Further Reading

