StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AJRD opened at $55.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.65 and a beta of 0.56. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 12 month low of $38.48 and a 12 month high of $56.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $566.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.35 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 3.23%. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aerojet Rocketdyne

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.