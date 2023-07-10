Analysts Set Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) PT at $82.12

Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.12.

WOLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Wolfspeed in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Wolfspeed from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Wolfspeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

In other news, Director John B. Replogle purchased 10,566 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.54 per share, for a total transaction of $502,307.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,993.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregg A. Lowe bought 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.94 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,111,838.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Replogle bought 10,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.54 per share, with a total value of $502,307.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,993.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:WOLF opened at $63.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.69. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 1.52. Wolfspeed has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $125.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.79.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wolfspeed will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

