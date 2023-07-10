Analysts Set Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) PT at $12.00

Shares of Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AYRWF shares. ATB Capital started coverage on Ayr Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Ayr Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Get Ayr Wellness alerts:

Ayr Wellness Stock Performance

AYRWF stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.98. Ayr Wellness has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $5.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $60.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.92.

Ayr Wellness Company Profile

Ayr Wellness ( OTCMKTS:AYRWF Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $117.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.00 million. Ayr Wellness had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 92.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ayr Wellness will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report

Ayr Wellness Inc operates as a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator that cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. It owns and operates a chain of cannabis retail stores under AYR, Liberty Health Sciences, and The Dispensary brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ayr Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayr Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.