Analysts Set Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) PT at $12.00

Shares of Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AYRWF shares. ATB Capital started coverage on Ayr Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Ayr Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.
Ayr Wellness Stock Performance
AYRWF stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.98. Ayr Wellness has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $5.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $60.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.92.
Ayr Wellness Company Profile
Ayr Wellness Inc operates as a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator that cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. It owns and operates a chain of cannabis retail stores under AYR, Liberty Health Sciences, and The Dispensary brand names.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ayr Wellness
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/3 – 7/7
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
Receive News & Ratings for Ayr Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayr Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.