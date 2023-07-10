Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Receives $15.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.40.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -251.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.99. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $20.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 311.2% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 281.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

