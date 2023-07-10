Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Receives $127.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.33.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FOXF. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on Fox Factory in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fox Factory

In other news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 2,279 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.42, for a total transaction of $215,183.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,309.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $58,233.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at $543,567. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Tutton sold 2,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.42, for a total value of $215,183.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,309.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fox Factory

Fox Factory Trading Down 1.4 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Fox Factory by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Fox Factory by 1.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 42,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Fox Factory by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Fox Factory by 227.1% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 14,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 10,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 23.2% during the third quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter.

FOXF stock opened at $104.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.45. Fox Factory has a fifty-two week low of $73.05 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.86.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $399.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Fox Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Factory will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fox Factory

(Free Report

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.