Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Receives $312.36 Average Price Target from Analysts

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $312.36.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $219.13 on Friday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $57.21 and a twelve month high of $322.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.11 and a beta of -0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $266.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.57.

Institutional Trading of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.78) by $0.55. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -18.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $488,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the first quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $2,444,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $3,113,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

