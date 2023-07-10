Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Receives $24.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.60.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 2,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $52,301.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,996.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 315.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 520,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,139,000 after purchasing an additional 29,035 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $815,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VECO opened at $24.23 on Friday. Veeco Instruments has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $26.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.23.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $153.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

About Veeco Instruments

(Free Report

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.