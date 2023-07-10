Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Receives $122.57 Average Target Price from Analysts

Fabrinet (NYSE:FNFree Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.57.

FN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Fabrinet from $161.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on Fabrinet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

NYSE:FN opened at $128.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.15. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $78.54 and a fifty-two week high of $140.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.94.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FNFree Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $665.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.88 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 18.55%. Research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Homa Bahrami sold 1,400 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total transaction of $137,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,210,058.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fabrinet

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 98.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 652.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 39.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

