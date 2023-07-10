Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Receives $122.57 Average Target Price from Analysts

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.57.

FN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Fabrinet from $161.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on Fabrinet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

NYSE:FN opened at $128.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.15. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $78.54 and a fifty-two week high of $140.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.94.

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $665.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.88 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 18.55%. Research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Homa Bahrami sold 1,400 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total transaction of $137,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,210,058.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 98.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 652.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 39.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

