Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Receives $64.22 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.22.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LNW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Light & Wonder from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $62.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Light & Wonder in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

Light & Wonder Stock Performance

Shares of LNW opened at $63.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.74. Light & Wonder has a 1 year low of $40.10 and a 1 year high of $69.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Light & Wonder ( NASDAQ:LNW Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $670.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.14 million. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 140.65% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Light & Wonder will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jamie Odell acquired 5,000 shares of Light & Wonder stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.90 per share, for a total transaction of $294,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $589,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hamish Mclennan sold 25,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,657,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,750 shares in the company, valued at $633,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Light & Wonder

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 338.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Light & Wonder by 28.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Light & Wonder by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Light & Wonder during the third quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Light & Wonder during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Light & Wonder Company Profile

(Free Report

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to gaming operators.

Featured Articles

