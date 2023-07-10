Analysts Set Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Price Target at $103.83

Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.83.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DIOD shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Diodes alerts:

Diodes Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $87.83 on Friday. Diodes has a 52-week low of $61.51 and a 52-week high of $97.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.12 and a 200 day moving average of $88.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Insider Transactions at Diodes

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.13. Diodes had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $467.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Diodes will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $60,713.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,800,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $60,713.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,800,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $2,272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,106.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,639 shares of company stock worth $5,086,553. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diodes

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Diodes by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,095,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $617,241,000 after buying an additional 147,907 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,299,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $343,992,000 after purchasing an additional 106,322 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,571,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,825,000 after purchasing an additional 952,090 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,982,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,919,000 after buying an additional 144,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Diodes by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,576,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,207,000 after buying an additional 17,463 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Diodes

(Free Report

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.