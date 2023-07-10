Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Receives $43.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INTA shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intapp from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Intapp from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Intapp in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Intapp from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Intapp from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th.

Intapp Trading Down 2.4 %

INTA stock opened at $38.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -30.71 and a beta of 0.55. Intapp has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $50.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $92.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.54 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 24.65%. On average, research analysts predict that Intapp will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 2,486,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $87,124,787.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,646,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,424,047.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 2,486,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $87,124,787.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,646,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,424,047.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $437,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 616,555 shares in the company, valued at $26,943,453.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,315,314 shares of company stock valued at $117,888,758 in the last ninety days. 48.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTA. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Intapp in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,512,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intapp by 25.9% in the first quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Intapp in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,609,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Intapp by 13.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,239,000 after acquiring an additional 37,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Intapp in the first quarter valued at approximately $459,000.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

