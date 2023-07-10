Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Performance

Shares of AWH opened at $3.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.72. Aspira Women’s Health has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $16.50.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($10.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($10.19). The business had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 291.79% and a negative net margin of 278.48%. Research analysts forecast that Aspira Women’s Health will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspira Women’s Health

About Aspira Women’s Health

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,067,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 164,635 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,786,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 208,231 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,132,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 177,075 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 792,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 129,662 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 1,074.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 760,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 695,844 shares during the period.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

