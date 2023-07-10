Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Aspira Women’s Health Stock Performance
Shares of AWH opened at $3.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.72. Aspira Women’s Health has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $16.50.
Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($10.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($10.19). The business had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 291.79% and a negative net margin of 278.48%. Research analysts forecast that Aspira Women’s Health will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspira Women’s Health
About Aspira Women’s Health
Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.
Featured Articles
