Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target Cut to $275.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMGN. Mizuho increased their price target on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Argus reduced their price objective on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $251.76.
Amgen Price Performance
Amgen stock opened at $218.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The company has a market capitalization of $116.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.63. Amgen has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $225.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.73.
Institutional Trading of Amgen
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $378,000. Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 55,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,672,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 12.8% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Amgen
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Amgen
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/3 – 7/7
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.