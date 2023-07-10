Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target Cut to $275.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMGN. Mizuho increased their price target on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Argus reduced their price objective on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $251.76.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Price Performance

Amgen stock opened at $218.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The company has a market capitalization of $116.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.63. Amgen has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $225.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.73.

Institutional Trading of Amgen

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amgen will post 18.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $378,000. Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 55,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,672,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 12.8% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.