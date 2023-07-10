Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMGN. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Amgen from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $251.76.

Amgen Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of AMGN opened at $218.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $225.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.73. Amgen has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amgen

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

