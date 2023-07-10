StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Applied DNA Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of APDN stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. Applied DNA Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Applied DNA Sciences ( NASDAQ:APDN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 82.08% and a negative net margin of 28.78%. The business had revenue of $4.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 67.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 142,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 28,897 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 39,541 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. 16.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

