StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 13.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACRX opened at $1.30 on Friday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $7.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 million, a P/E ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.24.

Institutional Trading of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,569,553 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 831,999 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $830,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and ARX-03, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of procedural anxiety and acute pain.

