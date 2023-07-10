Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th.

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Performance

AAOI stock opened at $7.19 on Friday. Applied Optoelectronics has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $8.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $209.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Applied Optoelectronics ( NASDAQ:AAOI Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09). Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 18.93% and a negative net margin of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $53.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.77 million. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 73.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 697,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 295,358 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM grew its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 523,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 153,867 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 403,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 178,182 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 7,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 646.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 266,979 shares in the last quarter. 30.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

