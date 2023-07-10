ATB Capital Cuts Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Price Target to C$1.30

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by ATB Capital from C$1.50 to C$1.30 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Cathedral Energy Services from C$1.90 to C$1.80 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.

CET stock opened at C$0.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$157.31 million, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.61. Cathedral Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$0.50 and a 52-week high of C$1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Cathedral Energy Services ( TSE:CET Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$128.52 million during the quarter. Cathedral Energy Services had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 16.11%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cathedral Energy Services will post 0.1880342 EPS for the current year.

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It provides horizontal and directional drilling services, measurement-while-drilling systems, positive displacement mud motors, rotary steerable systems, drilling jars, shock subs, drill collars, and drilling optimization and well planning services.

