Air Canada (TSE:AC) Given Outperform Rating at Scotiabank

Scotiabank reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$31.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$25.75 to C$23.75 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$28.81.

Air Canada Price Performance

AC opened at C$24.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.32. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$15.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada ( TSE:AC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.76) by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Canada will post 2.561277 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

