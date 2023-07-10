Berenberg Bank Trims Yellow Cake (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Target Price to GBX 550

Yellow Cake (OTCMKTS:YLLXF – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 552 ($7.01) to GBX 550 ($6.98) in a research report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Yellow Cake Trading Down 1.5 %
YLLXF opened at $5.17 on Friday. Yellow Cake has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $5.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.89.
Yellow Cake Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Yellow Cake
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/3 – 7/7
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Cake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Cake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.