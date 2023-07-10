Berenberg Bank Trims Yellow Cake (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Target Price to GBX 550

Yellow Cake (OTCMKTS:YLLXF – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 552 ($7.01) to GBX 550 ($6.98) in a research report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Yellow Cake Trading Down 1.5 %

YLLXF opened at $5.17 on Friday. Yellow Cake has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $5.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.89.

Yellow Cake Company Profile

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates; and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

