Information Services (TSE:ISV) Price Target Increased to C$31.75 by Analysts at Acumen Capital

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Acumen Capital from C$30.75 to C$31.75 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Information Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Information Services from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. CIBC upgraded Information Services from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from C$26.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on Information Services from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Information Services Price Performance

Shares of TSE ISV opened at C$24.94 on Friday. Information Services has a 52 week low of C$19.12 and a 52 week high of C$25.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$441.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.82.

Information Services Dividend Announcement

Information Services ( TSE:ISV Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$49.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$48.20 million. Information Services had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 20.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that Information Services will post 1.9009146 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 47.92%.

Information Services Company Profile

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land survey services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

