Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Receives $4.43 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.43.

GOL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $5.60 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 535.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 10,051 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 179.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 9,322 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Price Performance

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.37. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $5.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.11.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $947.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.08 million. On average, research analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil and internationally. The company offers Smiles, a frequent-flyer programs to approximately 20.5 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

