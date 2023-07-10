Brokerages Set Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Target Price at C$40.50

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$40.50.

LAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Scotiabank cut shares of Lithium Americas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Lithium Americas Price Performance

LAC stock opened at C$26.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.58. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of C$23.80 and a 12-month high of C$42.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.19 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 10.00, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.11.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas ( TSE:LAC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.26) by C$0.20. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post 0.2788352 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.