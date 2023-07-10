Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Receives $13.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2023

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALITFree Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.29.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALIT shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Alight in a report on Monday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Alight in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Alight Price Performance

ALIT stock opened at $9.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.73. Alight has a 1 year low of $6.67 and a 1 year high of $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Alight (NYSE:ALITFree Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Alight had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.92 million. Research analysts anticipate that Alight will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alight

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Alight during the first quarter worth $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Alight by 65.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Alight during the first quarter worth $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alight by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Alight by 36.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alight

(Free Report

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Alight (NYSE:ALIT)

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.