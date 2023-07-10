Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Receives $10.11 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.11.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Hudbay Minerals Stock Up 8.1 %
Shares of HBM opened at $4.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.95. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $6.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
Hudbay Minerals Company Profile
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.
