Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Receives $10.11 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.11.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Up 8.1 %

Shares of HBM opened at $4.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.95. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $6.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBM. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,288,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 551,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 29,900 shares during the period. Decade Renewable Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,749,000. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 17,481,662 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,250,000 after acquiring an additional 375,700 shares during the period. 70.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

